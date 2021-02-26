India’s GDP Records Growth of 0.4% in Q3 of FY 2020-21: Govt Data

Government data released on Friday, 26 February, evening shows that the Indian economy grew by 0.4 percent in October-December 2020, the third quarter of 2020-21.

This expansion in the Gross Domestic Product comes after contraction in the two previous consecutive quarters, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

Meanwhile, the GDP for the entire financial year 2020-21 (FY21) is seen to be contracting by 8 percent, data showed.

Prior to this, with two straight quarters of GDP contraction, India had fallen into a technical recession – the first since India began releasing quarterly estimates of GDP in FY98.