Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, GDP Growth Projected at 10.5% for FY22

The central bank governor also said the outlook on growth is turning positive, with the signs of recovery strengthening further.

"While the year 2020 tested our capabilities and endurance, 2021 is setting the stage for a new economic era in the course of our history... Consumer confidence is reviving and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat. The movement of goods and people and domestic trading activities are growing at a robust pace," he was quoted as saying, going on to assert that the in next fiscal, one can expect the damage inflicted by the pandemic on the economy to be undone.

In his address, coming days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in the Parliament, Das said the Budget has provided an impetus to the health and infrastructure sectors.

The presentation of the Budget came in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussion on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952.

The Budget this year was based on six pillars, said the finance minister. These include: health and well-being; physical and financial capital, and infrastructure; inclusive development for aspirational India; reinvigorating human capital; innovation, and Research and Development; minimum government and maximum governance