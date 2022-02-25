Rising Fuel Prices, Inflation: How Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Could Hit India

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a tense global climate – the likes of which have not been seen since the Second World War.

The prevailing uncertainty over a possible full-scale war, especially since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the 'special military operation' (read invasion) on Thursday, 24 February, has led stock markets across the world into a downward spiral.

Stocks have crashed to record lows over the last few weeks, turning retail investors pessimistic and markets wary.

According to Bloomberg, India is expected to suffer the biggest blow to economic growth, pulling it down by 0.2 percentage points.