An Easy Guide To Reset SBI YONO Username, MPIN, and Password in Case You Forget

Here is the step-wise guide to change your SBI YONO username and password, if you forget it.
The State Bank of India (SBI) offers a digital application called YONO (You Only Need One) for its customers to avail different banking services like net banking, transaction history, bank balance, manage accounts, transfer money, daily shopping needs, and more. This application is mobile-friendly and can be used by both Android as well as iOS users.
In order to use the SBI YONO app, it is mandatory that the users log into the application with SBI bank credentials like bank account details, debit card, and credit card information.
To avoid misuse of the application and for faster login process, users need to set up a six digit MPIN. Every time the user wants to log into the YONO app, an MPIN is required. In case any user forgets their SBI YONO app username, password or MPIN, follow the steps below to reset and continue using the banking services.
Have you forgotten your SBI username, password, or MPIN? Well, do not worry and follow the guide below to reset them.
Reset Username: Here are the steps to reset SBI YONO username.
Visit the official website, onlinesbi.sbi
On the home page, go to the login section
You will be asked for login details
Go to the "Forgot username/login password"
Click on the forgot username option
A new page will open on the screen where you have to fill out details like country, CIF number, country, registered mobile number followed by captcha verification
Hit the submit option
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
Verify the OTP and your username will be changed
Reset Password: Here are the steps to reset SBI YONO password.
Visit the official website, onlinesbi.sbi
On the home page, go to the login section
You will be asked for login details
Go to the "Forgot username/login password"
Click on forgot password option
A new page will open on the screen where you have to fill details like country, CIF number, country, and registered mobile number followed by captcha verification
Hit the submit option
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
Verify the OTP and your password will be changed
Reset MPIN: Here are the steps to reset SBI YONO MPIN.
Open the SBI YONO application
You will be asked for your MPIN
Click on the 'Forgot' MPIN option
You will be asked for OTP
Enter the OTP that you will be sent to your registered mobile number
Reset the MPIN
