India's GDP Bounces Back, Q1 Records 20.1% Rise: Govt Data

India’s GDP is predicted to have grown 18 to 22 percent in Q1 FY22, as per polls and predictions by various rating agencies and the Central Bank. Image used for representational purposes.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) shot up to record a 20.1 per cent rise in the April-June period or the first quarter of 2021-22 against the same quarter the previous fiscal.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on Tuesday, 31 August, announced:
The Reserve Bank of India had earlier in the day projected a growth of 21.4 percent in the first quarter, Moneycontrol reported.
Meanwhile, ratings agency ICRA has estimated a 21 percent growth in the first quarter, while SBI's Ecowrap has estimated the growth at 18.5 percent.
As per government data, India's federal fiscal deficit in April-July, stood at 3.21 trillion rupees (USD 43.98 billion), or 21.3 percent of the budgeted target for the whole year, Economic Times reported.
Moreover, as per the household survey of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the employment situation has been improving since the second week of June, while the unemployment rate improved to 9.17 percent in June, after a 12-month high of 11.9 percent in May this year.
(With inputs from ANI, Moneycontrol and The Economic Times)
Published: 31 Aug 2021,05:12 PM IST