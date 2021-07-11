Indian Economy to See Double-Digit Growth: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

In the background of a disturbance in economic activities due to COVID, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Sunday, 11 July said that the economy will register a double-digit growth in 2021-22 and the disinvestment landscape also looks better, PTI reported.

Addressing the pandemic's impact, he said that the country has come out of the two waves with better preparation in case of a next surge.

"I think the government is far better prepared now to face the third Covid wave, if at all it does come up. I feel the impact of the third wave on the economy will be much weaker than it was during the second wave and the beginning of the first wave," he said.