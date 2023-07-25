Flipkart Plus Premium Membership Rolling Out Soon: Deals, Offers, and Benefits

The e-commerce giant Flipkart recently released an online teaser on Its official website regarding the Flipkart Plus Premium Membership. This new membership is different from the already available Flipkart Plus, and might offer comparatively better deals, offers, and benefits.

The launch date of Flipkart Plus Premium Membership has not been revealed by the platform yet, however, there are speculations that this membership may be unveiled either on Independence Day Sale 2023 or Diwali Sale. The confirmed details are still awaited.

Some reports suggest that the Flipkart Plus Premium Membership is free of cost, But the chances are less because Flipkart Plus is not exactly free and customers have to earn SuperCoins through daily shopping to get the exact benefits.