Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 From 4 May: Offers, Discounts, and Top Deals

The e-commerce giant Flipkart will start the Big Saving Days Sale 2023 from 4 May on the official website, flipkart.com. The sale will be available from 12 pm onwards on Thursday.

According to the official teaser of sale by Flipkart, there will be huge discount on the prices of smartphones like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Moto g13, Poco C55, Pixel 6a, and others. All these handsets will be available for sale with no cost EMI, bank discounts, exchange offers, and other amazing options.

The exact cost of iPhone 13 during the Flipkart Big Savings Sale 2023 has not been unveiled by the company yet. However, it is anticipated that the price will be significantly low compared to the original price.