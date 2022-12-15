Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Start Date, Know Deals & Discounts on Smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 dates are mentioned here for buyers.
(Photo: iStock)
Flipkart is back with another massive sale which is likely to be the last sale of this year. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 is all set to begin on 16 December. The last date of the huge sale is 21 December. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details so they can take advantage of the last sale of this year. They should know about the discounts, offers, and other deals that will be applicable during the saving days sale.
During the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022, users can avail of discounts on smartphones, home appliances, electronic devices, fashion products, and more. One can also get 5 percent cashback by utilising a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. You can use Flipkart Pay Later to get an instant Rs 250 gift card on a few purchases.
Here are a few devices that will be on huge discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 that you should know if you are planning to invest in smartphones.
As per the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 banner, the e-commerce platform is expected to offer a huge discount on the latest Apple iPhone 14 for interested buyers.
Buyers should keep an eye on the official website of Flipkart to know the exact discount. Similarly, other iPhones will also get some discounts during the sale that will help people invest in them.
If you want to buy a new budget smartphone, the Poco M3 and the Realme C20 are some of the most affordable 4G smartphones in India. Flipkart is expected to further reduce the price of these smartphones, which will make them more affordable for buyers.
The exact prices and discount offers are likely to be announced soon by the popular e-commerce platform.
