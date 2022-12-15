Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Start Date, Know Deals & Discounts on Smartphones

Flipkart is back with another massive sale which is likely to be the last sale of this year. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 is all set to begin on 16 December. The last date of the huge sale is 21 December. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details so they can take advantage of the last sale of this year. They should know about the discounts, offers, and other deals that will be applicable during the saving days sale.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022, users can avail of discounts on smartphones, home appliances, electronic devices, fashion products, and more. One can also get 5 percent cashback by utilising a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. You can use Flipkart Pay Later to get an instant Rs 250 gift card on a few purchases.