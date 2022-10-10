Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Starts From 11 October - Best Discounts & Offers

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is going to start from 11 October 2022. Here are the details about discounts & offers.
Good new for people who missed out the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Dussehra sale 2022. The e-commerce platform is soon going to start another big sales of the year, Yes, you heard right, Flipkart will start another festive sale 'Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022' from Tuesday, 11 October. The sale will last for 6 days till Sunday, 16 October 2022.
Flipkart Plus users can enjoy the live sale from the midnight of 10 October while the non-Flipkart Plus users can witness the sale from 11 October. Users will get heavy discounts on mobile phones, Tv, home appliances, and other gadgets. During the sale, bank offers include, a 10 percent discount will be given to SBI card holders, 5 percent discount to Axis bank card holders, and 10 percent discount and cashback offers are valid on UPI and Paytm transactions.
According to the official teaser shared by Flipkart, following is the list of discounts and offers that will be provided to users in the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 starting from 11 October.
1. 80 percent discount on electronics including printers, monitors, cameras, mobile back covers, and other computer accessories.
2. 75 percent discount on TVs and other home appliances including Ultra HD TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, Smart TVs, and ACs.
3. 60 percent discount on men and women fashion including clothing, watches, shoes, and more.
The upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 will offers amazing and heavy discounts on lot of items including the mobile phones. Check out some of the offers below:
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Discount price is Rs 33,749 (including all offers).
Vivo T1 44W: Discount price is Rs 12,499.
Google Pixel 6a: Discount price is Rs 27,999.
Samsung Galaxy S22+: Discount price is Rs 56,749.
Moto G62: Discount price is Rs 14,749.
Poco X4 Pro 5G: Discount price is Rs 13,999.
Realme GT 2: Discount price is Rs 26,999
Realme 9 5G SE: Discount price is Rs 14,999.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Discount price is Rs 20,499.
Nothing Phone (1): Discount price is Rs 26,749.
Realme GT Neo 3T: Discount price is Rs 21,999.
iphone 13 128 GB: Discount price is Rs 66,990 (4 percent) from its original price of Rs 69,900. An additional discount of Rs 12,000 may be given on exchange of iPhone 11, means you can purchase the phone after discount at Rs 54,990. Check out more discounts and iPhone exchange offers on the official website of Flipkart (flipkart.com/big-diwali-sale-store).
Apple Watch series will be available at starting price of Rs 19,999. Different smartwatches can be purchased at a discounted price under Rs 5000 to 10,000. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at Rs 10,499 including heavy bank offers.
