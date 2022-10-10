Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Starts From 11 October - Best Discounts & Offers

Good new for people who missed out the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Dussehra sale 2022. The e-commerce platform is soon going to start another big sales of the year, Yes, you heard right, Flipkart will start another festive sale 'Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022' from Tuesday, 11 October. The sale will last for 6 days till Sunday, 16 October 2022.

Flipkart Plus users can enjoy the live sale from the midnight of 10 October while the non-Flipkart Plus users can witness the sale from 11 October. Users will get heavy discounts on mobile phones, Tv, home appliances, and other gadgets. During the sale, bank offers include, a 10 percent discount will be given to SBI card holders, 5 percent discount to Axis bank card holders, and 10 percent discount and cashback offers are valid on UPI and Paytm transactions.