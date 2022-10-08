‘Lucky Man’: User Orders iPhone 13 From Flipkart, Receives 14 Instead

Man gets iPhone 14 from Flipkart after ordering iPhone 13.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
E-Commerce websites go crazy when the festive season begins. Sometimes in this craziness, it is natural for mistakes to happen during the delivery. One lucky customer benefitted from Flipkart’s mistake.
Ashwin Hegde, a user on Twitter shared the story of his follower and how he received an iPhone 14 when he had actually ordered the iPhone 13 model from Flipkart. The tweet by Hegde has two photos: one where the order is placed for an iPhone 13, and one where the delivered product reads “iPhone 14” on the box.
Hegde’s tweet and his “lucky follower” have gone viral on Twitter. Netizens made jokes about how even sellers couldn’t notice the difference between the two phones because of how identical they are. Here are some reactions:
