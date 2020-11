Expect Fresh Round of Economic Stimulus: Finance Min Official

The measures will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said. IANS Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Business The measures will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said.

The Finance Ministry will soon come up with a fresh round of economic stimulus, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. Addressing the media, he said that the Department of Finance has received suggestions and discussions are on in the ministry regarding the next set of measures amid the pandemic. It will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said.

Also read: How the RBI Is Effectively Tackling the Current Economic Slowdown

Bajaj's statement comes just over a week after he said that the Centre is open for further measures to boost the economy. Last month, the Finance Minister had also said that the Centre has not closed the option for another stimulus package. In May, the government came up with the much talked-about Rs 20 lakh crore 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' economic package. Both the rounds of stimulus so far have received more flak than appreciation from the industry and experts, as many are of the opinion that they are inadequate, more so in terms of boosting demand.