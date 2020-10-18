How The RBI is Effectively Tackling The Current Economic Slowdown

The RBI has taken a series of effective steps in order to minimise the economic slowdown due to COVID-19. Sanjay Pugalia How The RBI is Effectively Tackling The Current Economic Slowdown | (Photo: The Quint) News Videos The RBI has taken a series of effective steps in order to minimise the economic slowdown due to COVID-19.

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman & Rahul Sanpui

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a series of effective steps and pointed the finance ministry in the right direction in order to minimise the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 and lead us on a faster route to recovery.

They not only worked on the right issue at the right time, but were also very careful with their steps and policies.

Experts have already said that the RBI has played a crucial role in the Centre’s ‘half u-turn’ by finally giving the states their GST arrears albeit through loans, whereas initially they had said that they won’t be able to give it.

Steps taken by RBI to curb the economic slowdown: Decided to keep the capital low, and readily available

Liquidity and loan moratorium

Keeping the bond market yield in check

Keeping a check on inflation

Doubled the rate of bonds in the open market

Make arrangements for the banks to give short-term loans

Make arrangements for home loans

RBI has also suggested that the Centre should revise the loan calendar to ensure a smooth financial future for the country. They have also urged the Centre to use the power at its disposal to take ‘desperate measures during desperate times’. However, the Centre has not accepted the suggestion.

Despite the RBI going strong to tackle the slowdown, they can’t do it alone. They will need the Centre’s backing on the non-striker end, just like a Sachin Tendulkar needs a Virender Sehwag.

Also read: RBI Urges SC to Lift Stay on Classification of NPA Accounts