Experts Suggest Printing Money to Save Economy: How Does it Work?

India is currently a ‘demand constrained’ economy, which means the factories in the country are producing below capacity, as the consumers do not have purchasing power in the wake of job losses and shutting down of business during the pandemic.

But if more money is printed, it will stimulate demand, increase output, reduce inflation and also increase the purchasing power of consumers.

“I think we should absolutely do it. We need resources to support the poor as well as to deal with a bunch of potential defaults on loans – the latter was avoided in the first wave by some government credit guarantees. Plus we need the resources to buy enough vaccines. This is the ideal moment to do that,” said Banerjee in an interview with The Times of India.

Uday Kotak is of the same view. He says, “In my view, this is the time to expand the balance sheet of the government, duly supported by the RBI... for monetary expansion or printing of money. The time has come for us to be doing some of that... If not now, when?”

It is important to note that this is only possible if things are properly planned.

Aunindyo Chakravarty in a blog written for NDTV explains that printing money and then just letting “market forces determine how it is spent will not work.”

The government has to plan who to give it to and what kind of demand to stimulate. “The money needs to go to those who need it the most, it needs to be spent on sectors that generate the maximum employment", he added.

Doing so otherwise will end up lining the pockets of the wealthy and increasing India's incredible inequality.