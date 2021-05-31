RBI Says Banks Can’t Block Crypto Transactions Citing 2018 Notice

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a circular on Monday, 31 May, clarifying that crypto transactions cannot be blocked by the banks, citing a 2018 RBI circular, which cautioned customers against dealing in virtual currencies.

RBI in a circular acknowledges that "in view of the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the circular is no longer valid from the date of the Supreme Court judgement, and therefore cannot be cited or quoted from".

The circular further read, " Such references to the above circular by banks/regulated entities are not in order, as this circular was set aside by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on 4 March 2020 in the matter of Writ Petition (Civil) No. 528 of 2018 (Internet and Mobile Association of India vs Reserve Bank of India)," the RBI said.