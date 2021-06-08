EPFO Members Can Now Avail Medical Advances of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Earlier, medical advances were given after the estimates were provided by the hospital. However, EPFO notes that sometimes, in case of emergency, it is difficult to get estimates from the hospitals. Therefore, it has been announced that a medical advance of up to Rs 1 lakh approximately can be granted by the competent authority in case of emergency hospitalisation.

The official notification released by EPFO reads: "A lump sum medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh may be granted by the authority competent to grant medical advance by relaxing the formality of estimate from the hospital treating the employee or for depositing the advance with the hospital for starting treatment."