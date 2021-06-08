EPFO Members Can Now Avail Medical Advances of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Employees can now get medical advances from EPFO without documentation.
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is now allowing its members to withdraw an emergency medical advance without documentation in case of emergency hospitalisation due to serious life-threatening illness, including COVID-19.
Earlier, medical advances were given after the estimates were provided by the hospital. However, EPFO notes that sometimes, in case of emergency, it is difficult to get estimates from the hospitals. Therefore, it has been announced that a medical advance of up to Rs 1 lakh approximately can be granted by the competent authority in case of emergency hospitalisation.
The official notification released by EPFO reads: "A lump sum medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh may be granted by the authority competent to grant medical advance by relaxing the formality of estimate from the hospital treating the employee or for depositing the advance with the hospital for starting treatment."
For more details about eligibility to avail medical advances, EPFO members can check the official circular.
