EPFO: Members Can Now Avail Second COVID-19 Advance

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday, 31 May, announced its decision to allow its members to avail a second non-refundable COVID-19 advance. The decision has been taken in the view of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year in March, the Ministry introduced a provision of special withdrawal, in order to meet the financial need of members, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

"Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. Members can apply for lesser amount also," the ministry said in a press release.