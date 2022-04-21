Co-Location Scam: CBI Files First Charge Sheet Against Ramkrishna, Subramanian

Former CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 21 April, filed its first charge sheet against National Stock Exchange's ex-MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, and ex Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian in connection with the NSE co-location scam.
Both Ramkrishna and Subramanian, currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The court, after accepting the charge sheet, fixed framing of changes for the next hearing. The CBI's probe in the matter is on and they will file supplementary charge sheet in the coming months.
The CBI has been probing the matter since May 2018.
Recently, the SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, following the market regulator finding that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with a mysterious Himalayan yogi, including information on "organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to regulator, etc".
On 1 April 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of NSE and brought Subramanian to NSE as her advisor in the same year.
Previously working as a mid-level manager in Balmer and Lawrie, he had seen his salary increase from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.68 crore annually, and then to Rs 4.21 crore.
Subramanian quit NSE in October 2016 and Ramakrishna in December 2016.
