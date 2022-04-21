Co-Location Scam: CBI Files First Charge Sheet Against Ramkrishna, Subramanian

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 21 April, filed its first charge sheet against National Stock Exchange's ex-MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, and ex Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian in connection with the NSE co-location scam.

Both Ramkrishna and Subramanian, currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court, after accepting the charge sheet, fixed framing of changes for the next hearing. The CBI's probe in the matter is on and they will file supplementary charge sheet in the coming months.