CBI Opposes Bail Plea of Former NSE Chief Chitra Ramkrishna in Delhi Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail application of former MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in front of a Delhi court on Friday, 8 April, saying that she was involved in a serious offence which has affected the "integrity and functioning" of India’s largest stock exchange.

According to Indian Express, the CBI filed a reply before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and alleged that Ramakrishna is “involved in a serious offence affecting the integrity and functioning of the largest stock exchange of our country and the robustness/integrity of financial system.”