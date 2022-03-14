Delhi Court Sends Former NSE Chief Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Chitra Ramkrishna, who was the first woman to head the National Stock Exchange, was arrested on 6 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/KMC GROUP)
A Delhi court on Monday, 14 March remanded former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody.
Ramkrishna was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the co-location scam on 6 March, and subsequently sent to a seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand.
The Income Tax Department had raided a number of premises linked to the former NSE Managing Director in Chennai and Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.
As per a SEBI order dated 11 February, Ramkrishna had allowed her decisions to be swayed by a "spiritual force" during her tenure. As a fallout, former group operating officer and advisor to the MD, Anand Subramanian, who had allegedly been an associate of the 'yogi,' had drawn unjustified gains during Ramkrishna's tenure.
A fine of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on Ramkrishna, and Rs 2 crore each on the NSE and Narain.
Chief Regulatory Officer and Chief Compliance Officer VR Narasimhan has also been fined Rs 6 lakh.
(With inputs from PTI.)
