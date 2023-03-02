BHIM SBI Pay App: How To Make Money Transfers From India to Singapore; Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is India's largest lender and it has joined hands with PayNow, which is the online payment system of Singapore. This will allow people to make fund transfers, remittances, and payments from India to Singapore and vice versa. One has to download and use the BHIM SBI Pay mobile application to make payments and fund transfers. Interested SBI customers should take note of the latest details if they want to make payments to Singapore.

The State Bank of India (SBI) linkage with PayNow will facilitate fund transfers from India to Singapore via registered mobile numbers and from Singapore to India, one can make transfers through their UPI ID. The BHIM SBI Pay will allow you to make money transfers to anyone in Singapore from India. You should read the right steps to do it.