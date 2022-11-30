How Paytm Pioneered Seamless Mobile Bill Payments For Indians

Not very long ago, most of us had to walk to a physical store every time we wanted to get our phone recharged. And if it was past a certain time of the day when the store was closed, we’d have to wait until the next morning for the same.

Thanks to UPI enabled fin-tech apps like Paytm, mobile or DTH recharges can now be done in a matter of seconds, from the comfort of your home or wherever you might be.

All you now need is a smartphone to recharge your phone. Literally everything else, including remembering the expiry date of your pack, is taken care of by Paytm.