Bank Holidays in February 2022: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

Full list of bank holidays in February 2022. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
Banks in India are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 12 days in the month of February 2022.
According to the official holiday list released by the Reserve bank of India (RBI), out of these 12 holidays, six will be observed on account of festive occasions like Sonam Lochhar, birth anniversary of Mohammed Hazrat Ali/Lui-Ngai-Ni, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, etc., and the remaining will be observed on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays).
Holidays mentioned in the list may vary from state to state.
2 February 2022: Sonam Lochhar (Sikkim)
5 February 2022: Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Basanta Panchami (Tripura, Odisha and West Bengal)
6 February 2022: Sunday (All over India)
12 February 2022: Second Saturday (All over India)
13 February 2022: Sunday (All over India)
15 February 2022: Birthday of Mohammed Hazrat Ali/Lui-Ngai-Ni (Manipur and Uttar Pradesh)
16 February 2022: Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday/ Jayanti (Punjab and Haryana)
18 February 2022: Doljatra (West Bengal)
19 February 2022: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)
20 February 2022: Sunday (All over India)
26 February 2022: Fourth Saturday (All over India)
27 February 2022: Sunday (All over India)
Customers will not be able to undertake physical banking operations on the aforementioned days. However, they can still make transactions through digital modes and via ATM. Mobile and internet banking will function as usual.