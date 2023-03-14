SBI Mobile Number Change: How to Change Mobile Number Via Internet Banking & ATM

The SBI mobile number change process
State Bank of India, SBI is one of the most popular government banks of India. The bank needs all your details like mobile number and people keep changing their mobile number every now and then. SBI has crores of customers with savings account in the bank. If you are one of those people with an account in the SBI, you must know their procedure to change the number.
The savings account holders must know how important it is to keep your mobile number updated in the bank so that you can keep track of all the transactions on your account.
If the SBI customers need to use the Internet Banking service, you need to register your mobile phone number with the State Bank of India (SBI) savings bank account. Customers need to link their cell phone numbers to their savings bank account to keep a track of their transactions and prevent any unauthorized transaction in the bank account.
Visit the official SBI website at www.onlinesbi.com
Go to "Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No. under the "My Accounts" section on the left panel of the page.
Choose the Account number, enter the mobile number and submit
You will see the final two (non-editable) digits of the registered mobile number.
The bank will notify you of the mapping status through your registered mobile number.
Visit the closest SBI ATM
From the available, choose the Register option
Enter your ATM pin.
Choose the option 'Mobile Number Registration' from the menu.
Then choose Change Mobile Number.
Your previous mobile number must be entered and verified.
Then you will have to enter and verify your new mobile number.
OTP will be sent to both new and old mobile numbers.
Your mobile number will be updated after you enter the OTP.
