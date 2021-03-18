HC Restrains Future Retail From Going Ahead With Reliance Deal

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 18 March, restrained Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance on Amazon's petition, as it upheld the Singapore International Arbitration Centre's order, news agency PTI reported.

Noting that Future Retail willfully violated the Singapore Arbitrator's order, the single judge bench of Justice JR Midha directed the company to not take further action on the Reliance deal, the report said.