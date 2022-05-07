Reliance Industries First Indian Company To Cross $100 Billion in Annual Revenue

On Friday, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited became the first Indian company to surpass a gross revenue of over $100 billion or about Rs 792,756 crores in a year.

The company reported a 22.5 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March. Its annual profit after tax neared the $10-billion mark, as it stood at Rs 67,845 crore ($9 billion) increasing by 26.2 percent.

Reliance Retail continued to grow with a revenue of Rs 58,019 crore, while Jio reported revenue of Rs 20,901 crore, up 20.5 percent from the previous year.