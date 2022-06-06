Pics: Ambanis Host Event for Son's Fiancee; Aamir, Salman Khan & More Attend

The grand Arangetram was for their soon-to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:

Raju Hirani, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Raju Hirani, Aamir Khan &amp; Salman Khan</p></div>

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand Arangetram for their soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. She is the fiancée of the Mukesh and Nita Ambani younger son, Anant Ambani. The event was attended by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raju Hirani and more.

Ranveer Singh

Raju Hirani 

Salman Khan

Aamir Khan 

Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani


Aditya Thackeray with brother Tejas Thackeray and mother Rashmi Thackeray.

Also ReadPics: Kareena, Salman, Neetu & Other Celebs Attend Karan Johar's B'day Bash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 06 Jun 2022,03:42 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT