WPI Inflation Reaches High of 12.94% Over Base Effect, Fuel Price

Base effect, along with high transportation fuel cost, lifted India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices to 12.94 percent in May from a rise of 10.49 percent in April.
The monthly rate of inflation, in May 2020 stood at (-) 3.37 percent.
On sequential basis, the month over month change in WPI index for May 2021 as compared to April was 0.76 percent.
"The high rate of inflation in May 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel, naphtha, furnace oil etc. and manufactured products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on WPI.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined