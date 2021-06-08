Economy, Jobs, Inflation: Report Card of Modi Govt’s 7 Years

A report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) states that more than one crore jobs were lost in the second wave of coronavirus. The unemployment rate on 30 May 2021 was 11.8%. Income of about 97% families were decreased since the pandemic began last year. Even before the pandemic, in 2019, India was facing its highest unemployment level in 45 years.

According to the annual salary survey by Aon Hewitt, salary increment rate in 2014 was 10 percent, whereas the same figure was reduced to 6.1 percent in 2020.