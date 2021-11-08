Whoever Questions Centre is Branded Anti-National: Telangana CM

Earlier, alleging that KCR made certain comments supporting China and demoralising and insulting soldiers on the Indo-China border, Sanjay had termed him anti-national and demanded that he resign or apologise to the nation. The BJP leader had even alleged that KCR was speaking in support of China as he had made investments in that country.



KCR ridiculed the allegation and said he was not the one to get scared by the threats of BJP leaders.



He stated that the BJP cannot do anything to him as he or his government was not involved in any irregularities. "We have no industries nor did we indulge in cases like money laundering," he said adding that they were ready for any inquiry.



For a second consecutive day, the chief minister addressed a news conference to slam the Centre for not procuring paddy from the state and for demanding the state to cut down prices of petrol and diesel.



The chief minister announced that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will stage dharnas in all constituency headquarters in the state on 12 November to mount pressure on the Centre to purchase paddy from the farmers.

The TRS chief said he was committed to fighting for the cause of Telangana farmers till the last breath.