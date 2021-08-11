How Kapil Sibal's Dinner Opened Up Path No. 3 to a National Anti-BJP Coalition

Sibal's dinner saw the participation of some new players who had so far kept away from the UPA-led Opposition moves against the government: YSRCP, TRS, TDP, SAD, BJD and AAP.

Some of them, like AAP, YSCRP, TDP and BJD, have a decent equation with Mamata Banerjee and may want to work with her but not the Congress.

But despite this, none of the other parties have taken positions against the government, barring AAP and now SAD after the farm laws.

But if in Sibal's dinner, these parties also admitted the need to come together to defeat the BJP, it is no small achievement.

In an interview with India Today, Sibal disclosed that one of the attendees at his dinner said that the Opposition should try and ensure that in at least 400 seats, there's only one major non-NDA candidate.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, non-NDA parties competed with each other in a number of states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Delhi and Haryana - all states with a significant NDA presence.

A similar proposal - to have only one non-NDA candidate in each seat - has earlier been put forward by former BJP minister Yashwant Sinha, though he didn't mention a specific number.

Sibal's dinner may have initiated this process but it is still a remote possibility. And even if it does happen, it would involve a great deal of compromises from the Congress and regional parties like BJD, YSRCP, TRS and SAD - which are probably more anti-Congress than anti-BJP.

In that sense, this formation could well mean the sidelining of the Gandhis, as they are the object of antipathy for many of these parties.