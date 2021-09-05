RSS-Linked Weekly Says Infosys With 'Anti-Nationals', Govt & Trade Bodies Silent

In contrast, the former Infosys Chief Financial Officer T V Mohandas Pai defended the firm, citing Infosys' work on the backend infrastructure of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the new Income Tax Portal.

He added that the writer of the Panchajanya piece seems "unaware of how large projects are done."

Speaking to the Sunday Express, he said, "Before a project like this is released there is something called a user acceptance test — the product is handed over to the client. Only after they do rigorous testing, is it released to the public. It is obvious that the department (Income Tax) owes responsibility for not doing adequate testing.”