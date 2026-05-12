CM Vijay Appoints Personal Astrologer As OSD In Tamil Nadu Government

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On 12 May 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay appointed his personal astrologer, Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister. This appointment follows the recent electoral victory of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the largest party in the state assembly. The decision marks one of the first major administrative moves by Vijay after assuming office.
According to The Indian Express, Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s appointment as OSD was formalised on Tuesday, shortly after TVK’s significant win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party, founded just over two years ago by Vijay, ended the longstanding dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the state.
Further coverage revealed that Vijay’s rapid ascent in politics was powered by his established popularity as a film star and his ability to mobilise a large support base. His transition from cinema to politics has been marked by a series of strategic decisions, with the appointment of trusted associates to key positions being a notable feature of his early tenure.
In the context of Vijay’s political journey, analysis showed that his approach has often drawn comparisons to other film personalities who entered politics, such as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. However, Vijay’s swift consolidation of power and his party’s electoral performance have set him apart from his predecessors and contemporaries.
“Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the recently concluded polls in the state and became the largest party in the Assembly, ending the dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in a surprising debut performance,” the report stated.
During the days following the election, reporting indicated that Vijay engaged in outreach with senior political leaders and the public, reinforcing his image as an accessible leader. The appointment of his astrologer as OSD has drawn attention to the personal trust and longstanding relationships influencing his administrative choices.
Vijay’s political and administrative decisions are being closely watched as details emerged about his party’s internal structure and the roles assigned to key aides. The move to appoint a personal astrologer to a government position is unprecedented in recent Tamil Nadu political history and has prompted discussions about the influence of personal advisors in the new administration.
In the broader context of Tamil Nadu politics, further examination of Vijay’s leadership style suggests a blend of cinematic charisma and calculated political strategy. Observers note that his early appointments, including that of his astrologer, reflect a preference for trusted confidants in key roles as he navigates the complexities of governance.
“In the next few weeks, Vijay has several crucial decisions to make. He will have to negotiate for seats, maybe pass a floor test and if all goes well - the newly-minted politician will have an entire State looking at him with a lot of hope,” the analysis stated.
As the new government takes shape, coverage confirmed that the appointment of Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD is among the first official acts by Chief Minister Vijay, setting the tone for his administration’s approach to governance and personnel selection.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.