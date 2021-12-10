Using State Force to Browbeat Political Opinion Makes Journalists Suffer: SC

The top court made these observations on Thursday, 9 December, quashing three FIRs against journalists from OpIndia, after the West Bengal government informed that it has decided to withdraw FIRs registered against its editor Nupur Sharma and another journalist for articles published on the website.



"We must appreciate the stand taken by the state government and allay any apprehension of the learned senior counsel for the respondent(s) that it may be perceived in a negative sense in public domain. If at all, the stand is to be appreciated of better late than never and should be a model for others to follow," noted the bench, in its order.