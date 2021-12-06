Supreme Court Stays 27 Percent OBC Quota in Maharashtra Civic Polls

The top court further added: "As a result, the State Election Commission shall desist from proceeding with the Election Programme already notified in respect of reserved seats for 'OBC category only', in the concerned local bodies."



The bench said the election programme in respect of all the local bodies across the state in respect of reserved seats for the category of Other Backward Class, shall remain stayed until further orders. "Rest of the Election Programme(s) can proceed for other reserved seats (viz., other than OBC), including general seats," it said.



The bench added that the SEC should desist from notifying reserved seats for OBC category even in case of future elections to any local bodies, either mid-term or general elections, as the case may be, until further orders of the top court. The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on 13 December.



The top court passed the order on pleas of two petitioners, Rahul Ramesh Wagh and Kisan Rao, challenging the Maharashtra government Ordinance, which introduced 27 percent OBC quota in the local body elections and the notifications issued by the State Election Commission to give it effect.