US House Votes to Halt Iran War, Rebuking Trump as 4 Republicans Break Ranks

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The United States House of Representatives voted 215 to 208 to approve a resolution restricting President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military action against Iran.
Four Republican members joined Democrats in supporting the measure, which directs the president to withdraw US troops from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes military force. The resolution marks the first successful House effort to curb presidential war powers in this conflict, following three previous failed attempts.
According to The Indian Express, the resolution’s passage reflects growing concern within the Republican Party about Donald Trump’s handling of the three-month-old conflict with Iran. The measure is largely symbolic, as it must still pass the Senate and could face a presidential veto. No Democrats voted against the resolution, and seven House members did not register their votes.
As reported by BBC, the four Republicans who broke ranks were Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson. Their support was crucial in passing the resolution, which seeks to halt further military action in Iran. The Senate advanced a similar resolution in May, but it has yet to reach a full floor vote. Donald Trump retains the power to veto the measure, requiring a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override.
Analysis showed that the resolution directs Donald Trump to remove US armed forces from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes military action. The measure is viewed as a symbolic statement of congressional opposition rather than a binding order, but it represents a significant setback for the White House.
As coverage revealed, House Speaker Mike Johnson had previously attempted to prevent the outcome by shutting down floor action when the resolution was close to approval. However, mounting opposition to the war and concerns over its cost and duration led to the successful vote. Johnson argued that the administration had already achieved its objectives in Iran and warned that the resolution could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.
"The passage of this [measure] today signals a significant turning point: more and more Republicans are listening to their constituents who do not want another open-ended war in the Middle East," Representative Gregory Meeks, a sponsor of the resolution, stated.
Further details indicated that the War Powers Resolution is a 1973 federal law designed to limit the president’s ability to initiate or escalate military actions abroad without congressional approval. The House vote is the fourth attempt to curb the US war against Iran, and the first to pass. The Senate’s version of the resolution, which carries stronger enforcement provisions, has not yet been scheduled for a final vote.
At the end of the debate, reporting indicated that despite a ceasefire agreement, military strikes between the US and Iran have continued, and diplomatic negotiations remain stalled. The House’s action adds momentum to congressional efforts to assert its constitutional authority over matters of war and peace.
"Congress alone declares war, that's something certainly we need to be protective of," Republican Tom Barrett said, emphasizing the legislative branch’s constitutional role.
In the broader context, further coverage noted that the vote comes amid heightened scrutiny of Donald Trump’s administration, with ongoing debates about national security, the cost of the conflict, and the president’s approach to both foreign and domestic policy.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.