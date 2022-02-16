Uphaar Cinema Tragedy: Delhi HC Rejects Ansals' Plea for Suspension of Jail Term

In a major setback for real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 16 February, rejected their plea seeking suspension of the seven-year sentence in the Uphaar tragedy evidence tampering case.

"The judgments will be uploaded by the evening," said the bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad. The court, however, permitted the petition filed by Anoop Singh Karayat.

In the last hearing on 27 January, the same bench had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of counsel for convicts and for the victims of the Uphaar tragedy.