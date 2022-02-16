All Schools, Govt Offices in New Delhi To Be Shut Today on Ravidas Jayanti

Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi government has declared Wednesday, 16 February, a holiday in all schools and government offices on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
A notice by the Delhi government, dated 15 February, was issued declaring a holiday for government and private schools in the national capital.
The notification read, “The Lt. Governor of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 16th of February, 2022, as a holiday in all government offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)