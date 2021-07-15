COVID | Complacency Right Now Can Lead to Another Surge: Centre to States

Warning that complacency in following COVID norms can lead to another surge in cases, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 15 July, urged states to take appropriate steps to ensure that the country 'does not lose the invaluable momentum gained in its battle against COVID-19'.



In a letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, "Violations of COVID norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in public transport, hill stations, markets etc. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases."