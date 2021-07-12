Can PM Modi's Popularity Withstand A Third Covid Wave? Here's What Surveys Say

If survey data is to be believed the Narendra Modi government may not suffer much on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing widespread criticism over its handling of the crisis.

There are three questions that matter here:

1. Do the people hold the Modi government responsible for the COVID-19 situation in the country?

2. Has PM Modi's popularity suffered as a result of the pandemic?

3. Are people satisfied with aspects like vaccinations or oxygen supply?

Let's look at these one by one.