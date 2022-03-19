Brazil SC Bans Telegram, CEO Durov Says It Happened Due to 'Miscommunication'

After the Brazilian Supreme Court ordered Apple and Google app stores to ban Telegram within the country for failing to comply with its order, its Founder and CEO Pavel Durov said on Saturday, 19 March, that it happened because the company was checking the wrong email address of the Supreme Court.
(Photo: Twitter/Telegram)
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier demanded telecommunications agency Anatel to officially suspend Telegram until it complies with local orders and pays fines.
Telegram allegedly failed to prevent users from spreading disinformation as it's become a communications hub for President Jair Bolsonaro.
Durov said he apologised to the Brazilian Supreme Court for the negligence.
He requested the court to consider delaying its ruling for a few days at its discretion "to allow us to remedy the situation by appointing a representative in Brazil and setting up a framework to react to future pressing issues like this in an expedited manner".
"The last THREE weeks have been unprecedented for the world and for Telegram. Our content moderation team was flooded with requests from multiple parties," Durov said, mentioning how people are using the platform during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
