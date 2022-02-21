Tata vs Cyrus: SC To Hear Review Petition by Cyrus Investments in Open Court

In the verdict passed on 26 March last year, the top court said: "We find all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants (Tata Group) and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and Shapoorji Pallonji group is liable to be dismissed."

It also said the value of SP Group shares will depend on the valuation by Tata Sons equities and the court will not determine the fair value.

In December 2019, the NCLAT had ruled that the proceedings of the board meeting of Tata Sons held on 24 October 2016 removing Cyrus Mistry as chairperson was illegal.