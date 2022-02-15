Tata Group vs SP Group: SC To Hear Review Petition Filed by Cyrus Mistry Today

The Supreme Court will hear the review petition filed by Cyrus Mistry’s the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group in the dispute case against the Tata Group on Tuesday, 15 February, as reported by NDTV.

Cyrus Mistry had approached the apex court in April 2021, seeking a review of its 26 March judgment endorsing the Tata Son's decision to remove him as the chairperson.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramaniam will consider the dispute case in chamber on Tuesday.