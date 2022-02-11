Tata Sons Board Renews Chandrasekaran's Term as Executive Chairman

The board of Tata Sons on Friday, 11 February, approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years.

The decision took place during a board meeting held on Friday.



Accordingly, the board reviewed the last five years' performance of the group and considered the reappointment of Chandrasekaran.



In a statement, Tata Sons said that Ratan N Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran.