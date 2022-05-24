Bagga Arrest Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Punjab Police’s Plea

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 24 May, sought the response of the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the Punjab Police seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against it under sections of kidnapping in relation to the arrest of BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his West Delhi residence.
The matter will be heard in detail further on 26 May.
During the course of the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of the Punjab government.
Later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the arrest of Bagga and directed the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against him.
The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, later took Bagga's custody and released him after a due legal process.
A day after Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him relief from arrest till 5 July, BJP youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had alleged that Punjab police treated him like a terrorist.