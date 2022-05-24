Bagga Arrest Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Punjab Police’s Plea

Later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the arrest of Bagga and directed the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against him.



The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, later took Bagga's custody and released him after a due legal process.



A day after Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him relief from arrest till 5 July, BJP youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had alleged that Punjab police treated him like a terrorist.