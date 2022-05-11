Will Ask Kejriwal Questions Even if 1000 Cases Are Filed: Tajinder Bagga

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday, 11 May, held his first press meet after his arrest last week, saying that the Punjab Police arrested him "like a terrorist," news agency PTI reported.
"I was arrested like a terrorist. Was it my fault to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest the accused in Guru Granth Sahib's sacrilege, was it my fault to ask him about action against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab," the BJP leader was quoted as saying.
He added that he will not shy from questioning the leader in the future.
"I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me," Bagga stated at the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday.
Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police on 6 May, on complaints of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, and imminent hurt by publishing false and communal inflammatory statements on social media.
However, the the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief of stay on arrest to the BJP leader till 6 July.
His arrest took place over allegedly issuing death threats to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the controversial Bollywood film The Kashmir Files.
The Punjab Police had reportedly intimated the Janakpuri police station before his arrest.
The Punjab Police said on Friday that Bagga had failed to appear before it despite having been served five notices. The Punjab Police was taking Bagga to Mohali and would have produced him in court.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)