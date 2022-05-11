Will Ask Kejriwal Questions Even if 1000 Cases Are Filed: Tajinder Bagga

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday, 11 May, held his first press meet after his arrest last week, saying that the Punjab Police arrested him "like a terrorist," news agency PTI reported.

"I was arrested like a terrorist. Was it my fault to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest the accused in Guru Granth Sahib's sacrilege, was it my fault to ask him about action against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab," the BJP leader was quoted as saying.

He added that he will not shy from questioning the leader in the future.

"I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me," Bagga stated at the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police on 6 May, on complaints of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, and imminent hurt by publishing false and communal inflammatory statements on social media.

However, the the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief of stay on arrest to the BJP leader till 6 July.