Surendra Koli, Acquitted In Nithari Killings Case, Dies By Suicide

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case, was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on 18 September 2026. Police discovered his body in the Bhupatwala area, where he had been living and running a small business after his release from prison. No suicide note was recovered at the scene, and his family has been informed. A post-mortem examination is pending to confirm the cause of death.