Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Acquitted In 1984 anti-Sikh Riots Case

advertisement
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was acquitted by a Delhi court on 22 January 2026 in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri. The court found insufficient evidence to convict him of inciting violence or conspiracy. Kumar remains in jail, serving a life sentence from a previous conviction related to the riots. No new bail has been granted to him as of this date.
According to The Indian Express, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh stated there was "no evidence of instigating any such mob" and highlighted that most prosecution witnesses were hearsay or failed to name Kumar for over three decades. The court emphasised that a conviction requires proof beyond reasonable doubt, regardless of any past criminal background.
As reported by The Hindu, the acquittal pertains specifically to the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri incidents. In August 2023, Kumar had been charged with rioting and promoting enmity, but was discharged of murder and conspiracy charges. The court's recent order does not affect his current imprisonment for other riot-related convictions.
In February 2015, two FIRs were registered against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri. The first FIR involved the deaths of Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh on 1 November 1984, while the second concerned the alleged killing of Gurcharan Singh in Vikaspuri the following day as coverage revealed. The court had previously dropped murder and conspiracy charges in these cases, focusing instead on rioting and promoting enmity.
In February 2025, Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the murder of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh during the riots in Saraswati Vihar. He is also serving a life sentence handed down by the Delhi High Court in 2018 for the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara in Palam Colony as further details confirmed. His appeal in that case is pending before the Supreme Court.
"A man may be convicted of 100 crimes, but to be held guilty of the 101st crime, proof beyond a reasonable doubt in that crime is required. One cannot be found guilty merely because in the past he was involved in similar offences," the court stated.
While the recent acquittal removes one set of charges, Kumar remains incarcerated due to previous convictions. No court has granted him bail in any of the ongoing or concluded cases, and he continues to serve his sentences in Tihar jail as analysis showed.
The prosecution has indicated that the acquittal may be challenged before a higher court. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots resulted in over 2,700 deaths in Delhi, with only 28 convictions out of 587 FIRs filed as subsequent reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.