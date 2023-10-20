Nithari Killings: Truth May Forever Elude Us Thanks to a Deeply Botched Probe

The Missing Torsos: In the WCD report, Dr Vinod Kumar, MD, the Chief Medical Superintendent, Noida, mentioned that the bodies were cut with surgical precision, that the middle part of all bodies (torsos) was missing, and that the CBI should investigate the motive of organ trafficking. How could Koli cut with surgical precision when he was using a kitchen knife, why were there no telltale signs on the bones? What the police dug up were skulls and limbs – there were no spines or ribcages recovered! Just skulls and limbs! Were these the remains of illicit human organ trafficking victims, where the entire torso was harvested and the limbs thrown away?

This angle was shut out until 16 October 2023, when the Allahabad bench once again mentioned it. Which once again takes us back to D-6. Was the police aware of what was going on and, therefore, ignored the severed hand? Was there a nexus of organ trafficking like the Allahabad bench has suggested?

Extra Bodies: Out of the 19 skeletons recovered, Koli, in his confession, supposedly confessed to killing 16. Then who killed the other three victims, whose body parts were recovered? Why doesn't the math add up?

The Mystery of the 11: When the skeletons were recovered, they were sent off for DNA tests. According to the prosecution, they collected DNA samples from 18 families whose family members had gone missing.

When the DNA samples of these 18 families were compared with the DNA samples extracted from the 19 bodies, only 8 matched. Eleven bodies remained unidentified. Whose were they? How is it that, though Koli's confession mentions 16 victims – all living in Nithari – 11 bodies remained unidentified and their DNA did not match the DNA taken from the families whose children had gone missing? Where are the family members of these 11 victims whose bodies have remained unidentified? Who are they? Where did they come from?