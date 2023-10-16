Nithari Murders: Allahabad High Court Acquits Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher

The Allahabad High Court on Monday, 16 October, acquitted the main accused in the 2005-06 Nithari killings, Surinder Koli, in 12 cases due to lack of evidence.

Koli's employer, Moninder Singh Pandher, was also acquitted in two cases. Further, the death sentence handed out to the accused persons was set aside.

Nithari murders case: Koli and Pandher had been convicted of the rape and murder of several children. The killings allegedly took place at Pandher's home in Noida's Nithari area between 2005 and 2006.